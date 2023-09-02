Home

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top Medical, Management, Engineering, Dental Colleges In Karnataka

If you are an aspiring medical, engineering, or management candidate and are looking for colleges, take a look at the top JEE, NEET, and MBA Colleges in Karnataka, according to the NIRF Ranking 2023. Read further for the best institution options in Karnataka.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Medical, Management, Engineering, Dental Colleges In Karnataka(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NIRF Ranking 2023: Every year, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) releases its ranking for the various institutions in the country for different fields. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.

Top Research Institutions In Karnataka

Out of the 50 colleges across India that have featured in this list, there are only five colleges from Karnataka that have made it to this Ranking. The colleges are as follows:

Indian Institute of Science: Rank 1

Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal: Rank 25

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research: Rank 30

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal: Rank 41

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore: Rank 48

Top Engineering Institutions In Karnataka

Out of the total colleges across India that have featured in this list, there are only seven colleges from Karnataka that have made it to this Ranking. The colleges are as follows:

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal: Rank 12

Visvesvaraya Technological University: Rank 52

Manipal Institute of Technology: Rank 61

International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore: Rank 74

M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology: Rank 78

Indian Institute Of Technology Dharwad: Rank 93

R.V. College of Engineering: Rank 96

Top Pharmacy Institutions In Karnataka

JSS College of Pharmacy: Rank 7

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal: Rank 9

KLE College of Pharmacy: Rank 39

N.G.S.M. Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences: Rank 46

M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences: Rank 65

Acharya & B M Reddy College of Pharmacy: Rank 67

Sri Adichunchanagiri College of Pharmacy: Rank 78

Top Medical Institutions In Karnataka

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences: Rank 4

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal: Rank 9

St. John’s Medical College: Rank 19

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore: Rank 30

JSS Medical College, Mysore: Rank 37

M. S. Ramaiah Medical College: Rank 43

Top Dental Institutions In Karnataka

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal: Rank 2

A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences: Rank 5

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore: Rank 8

JSS Dental College and Hospital: Rank 11

M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences: Rank 14

SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital: Rank 22

Government Dental College, Bangalore: Rank 24

Yenepoya Dental College: Rank 28

KLE Vishwanath Katti Institute of Dental Sciences: Rank 35

Bapuji Dental College & Hospital: Rank 36

Top Management Institutions In Karnataka

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore: Rank 2

T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal: Rank 42

Christ University: Rank 60

Jain university,Bangalore: Rank 85

Alliance University: Rank 87

Visvesvaraya Technological University: Rank 95

For more details, refer to this space.

