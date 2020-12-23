The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared KEA UGCET 2020 second extended round seat allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea today for the students seeking admission to the undergraduate engineering courses. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the authority Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew From 10 PM To 6 AM Until January 2 Amid Concerns of COVID-19 New Strain

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, and keep CET 2020 roll numbers.

Step 2: Click on the “UGCET-2020 Second Extended Round Seat allotment Results” link

Step 3: Candidate will have to insert CET number on the designated space

Step 4: Access the KEA UGCET 2020 second extended round of seat allotment result

Shortlisted candidates will be required to confirm their admission for the engineering course online and pay the requisite seat allotment fee.

KEA authority will allot seats on the basis of the ranks obtained in KEA UGCET 2020 basis the options entered during the online counselling application.

Candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of the availability of seats in the courses and affiliated institutions.