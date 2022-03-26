JKBOSE 11th Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 11th Result 2021 for the Kashmir Division on its website. The students can download the JKBOSE 11th Result from the official website, jkbose.nic.in.Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 63 Posts at bel-india.in| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Step by Step Guide to Download JKBOSE 11th Result 2022: