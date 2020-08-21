KCET 2020 Counselling: After the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday declared the results for KCET 2020, it said document verification and the counselling process for admission will be conducted online this year in the view of the ongoing pandemic. Also Read - Karnataka KCET 2020: Exam Begins Today After High Court Order; Check SOP, Details Here

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test was held on July 30 and 31 in 497 examination centres at 127 locations, and 1,94,419 candidates had applied for it, out of which 1,75,349 candidates appeared for the test.

This is the first time the results have been declared within a month. 63 COVID-19 infected students had appeared in the examinations. Among them, one has secured the 214th rank and another student 615th rank.

The KEA said after the generation of merit list, students eligible for different courses include- 1.53 lakh for Engineering and Technology courses, 1.27 lakh candidates for Agriculture, 1.29 lakh candidates for Veterinary, 1.29 lakh candidates for Naturopathy and Yoga and 1.55 lakh are eligible for B Pharma and Pharm-D courses.

The results are published on kea.kar.nic.in and also karresults.nic.in, it said. Candidates can also browse and download the subject-wise evaluation reports from the above websites, it added. While three students have scored cent per cent marks in Chemistry paper, 80 have scored cent per cent in Biology, the Deputy CM said.

Noting that mere assignment of ranks does not confirm the right of a candidate to select the seats until the original documents are verified, KEA said in view of the Covid-19 situation it has been decided to conduct the document verification through online mode. “… document verification will be done online, there is no need for students to come physically. Counselling will also be done online,” Education minister Ashwath Narayan said.

He said counselling will be done in the month of October and the dates will be announced in the due course and academic year starts in November as per AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) calendar.