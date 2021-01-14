KCET 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the Final allotment result for KCET 2020. The candidates who are seeking admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the state colleges can visit the official website of the authority to check the result. Alternatively, to check the KCET allotment results the students can also click the link given below. Also Read - Karnataka PGCET Allotment Result 2020 Declared for 2nd Round at kea.kar.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The students have been allotted seats in the final allotment result based on the ranks obtained by them in the KCET 2020 examination and the options entered during the online counselling.

As per the earlier counselling rounds, the candidates who were allotted seats were provided four choices to exercise the choice filling option from. The candidates must note that in case the candidate fails to exercise the choices within the deadline the seat will be cancelled automatically.

KCET 2020 Final Seat Allotment Result

The candidates who have been shortlisted for the final seat allotment will also be required to confirm their admissions to the courses online and pay the sat allotment fee for confirming the allotted seats.

It is mandatory for the candidates to produce documents related educational qualifications including mark sheets and passing certificates for class 10 and 12 examinations, the KCET 2020 applications, KCET Rank Card, KCET Admit card, and the category certificate to complete the verification and admission.