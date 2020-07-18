KCET 2020 Hall Ticket: The Karnataka Examinations Authority on Saturday released the admit card for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020. Those who have applied for the Karnataka CET 2020 entrance exam can visit the official website — kea.kar.nic.in to download their KCET 2020 admit cards.

KCET 2020 Hall Ticket: How to download

1. Go to the official website– kea.kar.nic.in

2. Click on ‘UGCET 2020- Hall Ticket Download Link’

3. Enter your application number and DOB

4. Your KCET 2020 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a print out for further reference

KCET 2020 Hall Ticket: Direct Link