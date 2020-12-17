KCET 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the second round seat allotment results for KCET 2020 on the official website. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the authority i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Also Read - KCET 2020 Counselling: Document Verification to be Online This Year, Classes to Begin From November

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - Karnataka KCET 2020: Exam Begins Today After High Court Order; Check SOP, Details Here

Step 1: Visit the KCT official website Also Read - KCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released: Follow These Steps to Download Your Admit Card | Direct Link Here

Step 2: Click on the KCET 2020 round 2 results

Step 3: Enter the CET number on the link provided

Step 4: Download the KCET Round 2 Seat allotment for further reference

The candidates must note that to check the KCET 2020 second round seat allotment results students are required to enter the CET number on the seat allotment list and click on submit. The KCET 2020 seat allotment result will include the choices as per the preferences entered by the students in the choice filling procedures.

According to the notification, KEA will soon be releasing the detailed notification on exercising the choices.

For round, 1 student was given four choices to exercise in the form and in case a candidate failed to exercise any of the choices within the stipulated rim the seats will be cancelled automatically.