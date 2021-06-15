KCET 2021 Apply Now: The Karnataka Examination Authority has activated the application link for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021. Application forms are available on the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can apply starting today, that is, June 15 (Tuesday), by visiting the official KCET portal. Also Read - After Cancelling Class 12 Board Exams, These States Prepare For Various Entrance Exams | Full List Here

KCET 2021 exam will be held on August 28-29 for admission to engineering, technology, yoga and naturopathy, BPharma, farm science and veterinary courses in colleges across Karnataka. The application window will be open till July 10, while the deadline to submit the application fees is July 13.

KCET 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the KEA website – kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “KCET 2021 application form” link

Step 3: Fill in the registration details

Step 4: Login using the registration credentials received on email

Step 5: Fill the KCET 2021 application form

Step 6: Upload the required scanned documents and signatures

Step 7: Make payment of application fee and submit the form.

KCET 2021: Application Fee, Exam Date and other details