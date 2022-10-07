KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to begin the document verification round for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Counselling today, October 7, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the KCET 2022 Counselling Schedule PDF by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the KCET 2022 document verification will conclude on October 8.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Professor, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Pay Scale Here

As part of the admission process, all KCET 2022 qualified students are required to submit documents for verification. Candidates can download the KCET 2022 counselling verification slip between October 7 to 10, 2022. They can submit their options from today October 7 (6:00 PM) to 4:00 PM of October 11.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the important dates and KCET 2022 Counselling Schedule PDF.

KCET Counselling 2022 Dates: Check Detailed Schedule Here

Verification of KEA Documents – at KEA Bangalore: October 07 to October 08

Downloading of verification slip from KEA Website: October 07 to October 10

Display of Seat Matrix and Fee Structure from KEA Website: October 07 at 2:00 PM

Option Entry by Eligible candidates (in order of preference): October 07(6:00 PM) to o 4:00 PM of October 11.

Publication of Mock Allotment Results: October 13.

Provision to Change options, if any by the candidates: October 13.

Publication of Real Seat Allotment Results: October 17

Download Link: KCET Counselling 2022 Schedule Here

KCET Web Options Entry 2022: Step By Step Guide to Enter Preferences

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the designated link KCET Web options 2022.

You will be required to enter the KCET 2022 number and security pin. Now click on the Submit option and create a password.

Your KCET options will be displayed on the screen,

Select preferred choices of college and courses and Submit the choices.

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority will declare the Karnataka KCET 2022 mock seat allotment result on October 13 after 2:00 PM. The Real KCET seat allotment result will be released on October 17 after 2:00 PM. For more details, check the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority.