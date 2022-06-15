Karnataka CET 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 tomorrow, June 16, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the KCET 2022 exam are advised to check the exam timings and other details from the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. A total of 2,16,525 candidates have registered for CET-2022. The KCET 2022 exam will be held on June 16 and 17, 2022.Also Read - UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 1875 Posts Today; Apply Now at prdfinance.up.gov.in

As per the official notification, the exam will be held in two shifts. The examination will be conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, out of which 87 are located in Bengaluru and 399 are in the rest of the state. The Karnataka Examination Authority has also released the KCET bell timing. Also Read - LinkedIn, UN Women Join Hands to Create Jobs For Women in India| Check Program Criteria, Duration

Karnataka CET 2022: Check Exam Timing, Subject, Total Marks Here

Day 1: June 16, 2022

Subject: Biology

Day: June 16, 2022

Examination Timing: 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM

Marks: 60

Subject: Mathematics

Day: June 16, 2022

Examination Timing: 02:30 PM to 03:50 PM

Marks: 60

Day 2: June 17, 2022

Subject: Physics

Day: June 17, 2022

Examination Timing: 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM

Marks: 60

Subject: Chemistry

Day: June 16, 2022

Examination Timing: 02:30 PM to 03:50 PM

Marks: 60

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared HERE. Kannada language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selective centres on June 18. Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Section Officer, Other Posts Before This Date| Check Details Here

The questions and answers in each subject paper will be printed both in English and Kannada languages. A total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada language test on June 18 which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.

KCET 2022: Check Exam Day Guidelines