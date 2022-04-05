KCET 2022 Registration: The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA will begin the registration process for Karnataka Common Entrance Test(KCET) today, April 05, 2022. Aspirants who want to get admission to engineering college in Karnataka can fill the application form through the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. According to the media reports, the registration process for KCET 2022 will conclude on April 20. It is to be noted that the applicants can pay the registration fee till April 22, 2022. They can also edit their application form between May 2 to 6, 2022.Also Read - ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 75 Probationary Officers Posts to End Soon; Apply Now

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a direct link, and steps to fill the application form.

KCET 2022 Registration: Steps to Fill the Application Form

Go to the official website of KCET 2022, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the ‘ KCET 2022 Registration ‘ link available on the homepage.

‘ link available on the homepage. Now register yourself by providing the details such as name, email id, and phone number.

Login again to fill the application form.

Fill the application form by uploading all the necessary documents.

Pay the application/ examination fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future use.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be held from June 16 to 18, 2022. The admit card for the same will be issued till May 30, 2022. The KCET exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts: the morning and afternoon shifts.