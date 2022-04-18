KCET 2022 Registration: The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has started the online registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Aspirants who want to get admission to engineering college in Karnataka can fill the application form through the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be held from June 16 to 18, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. Candidates can download their KCET 2022 Hall Tickets from May 30, 2022.Also Read - Dyal Singh Evening College Recruitment: Delhi University to Recruit 79 Assistant Professors; Details Inside
KCET 2022 Registration: Here’s How to Fill Application Form
- Visit the official website of KCET 2022, kea.kar.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘KCET 2022 Registration’ link.
- Now register yourself by providing the details such as name, email id, and phone number.
- Login again to fill the application form.
- Fill the application form by uploading all the necessary documents.
- Pay the application/ examination fee.
- Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.