KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority(KEA) has reopened the online registration process for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UCET) 2022, today June 11, 2022. Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. It is to be noted that the last date for the submission of the application form is June 13(4:00 PM).Also Read - UPSC, DRDO, RBI Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

“In the interest of student community, Karnataka Examination Authority has given opportunity seven times for students to apply for UGCET 2022 though online. Inspite of giving so many opportunity, there are students who have either entered application partially or failed to upload photo or few students who have only entered the trail( ₹1) application. Hence, the final and last chance is given to enter the application online or to upload the photo or to complete the incomplete application,” reads the notification. Also Read - SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For Development Executives Posts Across India| Read Details Here

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be held from June 16 to 18, 2022. The admit card for the same was issued on June 2, 2022. The KCET exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts.For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a direct link, and steps to fill out the application form. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Master’s Degree Holders Can Apply For 24 Posts; Check Pay Scale, Notification Here

KCET 2022 Registration: Here’s How to Fill Application Form