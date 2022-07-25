KCET Results 2022 Date: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) results will be declared on July 30, State Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. The results will be available on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority — kea.kar.nic.in. Nearly 2.2 lakh students took the CET held on June 16, 17 and 18 this year.Also Read - KCET Answer Key 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

Narayan said students studying under the CBSE and ICSE syllabus in the 12th standard were also allowed to appear for CET this year. Now that their results (CBSE, ICSE) have come, the students who had written the CET have to upload their marksheets on the Karnataka Examination Authority’s website by Tuesday evening, the Minister said. Also Read - Karnataka CET 2022 Tomorrow: Check Guidelines, Exam Timing, Other Details Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) earlier released the KCET Answer Key 2022 on June 22. Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2022 exam can download the answer key from the official website — kea.kar.nic.in. It is to be noted that KCET Answer Key has been released for all four subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Also Read - CET Exam Centres to be Videographed to Curb Malpractices, Says Karnataka Minister

How to Download KCET Answer Key 2022?