KCET Admit Card 2022 Released: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming state-level entrance exam on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka CET 2022 admit cards have been released for the Common Entrance Test that is scheduled to be held on 16th, 17th and 18th June 2022.

Candidates must note that the hall ticket can only be downloaded online and would not be sent by post. To download the KCET admit card, one would need their application number ready with them. They may also refer to the step-by-step process and direct link given below on how to download it.

How to download KCET Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of Karnataka Common Entrance Test – kea.kar.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘UGCET 2022 – Admission Ticket Download link.’ A new page would open where you have to enter your login details like application number or anything else as asked. Your KCET Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on your screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Direct link to download KCET 2022 Admit Card

Candidates may also note that KCET Hall Ticket 2022 is a mandatory document for exam day. They must have it with them as without this, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall or even write their papers. KCET admit card 2022 official release also advises students to verify the details on the hall ticket before appearing for the exam. Candidates are also advised to go through the rules mentioned on it and follow them.