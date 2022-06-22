KCET Answer Key 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the answer key for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 today, June 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the KCET 2022 exam can download the answer key from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. It is to be noted that KCET Answer Key has been released for all four subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.Also Read - COMEDK 2022 Answer Key to Release Today: Here's How to Download at comedk.org

KCET 2022: Step by Step Guide to Download KCET Answer Key 2022?

Go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ UGCET-2022 Temporary Key Answer .”

.” Click on the subject name for which you want to download ‘ UGCET 2022 Provisional Answer Keys ’.

’. A new webpage will open.

Your KCET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download KCET 2022 Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.

KCET 2022: Check Dates to Raise Objection Against Answer Key?

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key, till June 25, 2022. "Objections, if any, to the publish provisional answer keys may be submitted through the online by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA website with justification in PDF format before 5:30 PM on June 25, 2022," reads the official notice.

The KCET 2022 exam was held from June 16 to June 18, 2022. The exams were held in two shifts. For more details, check the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority.