KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared at kea.kar.nic.in; Direct Link

KCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result link at kea.kar.nic.in: Candidates can check and download the KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ and kea.kar.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates can exercise their choices (freeze or float) from October 28 to 30 (4:00 PM).

KCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result link at kea.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today, November 22. Candidates can check and download the KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ and kea.kar.nic.in.

DIRECT LINK: KCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ and kea.kar.nic.in.

and On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “22-11 UGCET 2022 Second Round Result Link for Engineering and Other Courses.”

Enter the login credentials such as CET No and click on the submit option.

Your KCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).