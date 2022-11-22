KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared at kea.kar.nic.in; Direct Link
KCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result link at kea.kar.nic.in: Candidates can check and download the KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ and kea.kar.nic.in.
KCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result link at kea.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today, November 22. Candidates can check and download the KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ and kea.kar.nic.in.
Also Read:
DIRECT LINK: KCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
- Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ and kea.kar.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “22-11 UGCET 2022 Second Round Result Link for Engineering and Other Courses.”
- Enter the login credentials such as CET No and click on the submit option.
- Your KCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.