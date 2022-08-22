KCET Exam 2022: The candidates who are preparing for KCET 2022, we have some important news for you. The process of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Document Verification for 2022 has officially been started by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The candidates can complete the process on the official websites of the authority i.e. kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.Also Read - Karnataka KCET 2022: Results To Be Declared Tomorrow; See Cut-Off Criteria, Other Details Here

The process has begun on 22 August, 2022.

The information was shared by the authority on the official website. All details regarding the process of document verification is also available on the websites.

KCET Document Verification 2022: Here is list of important documents

For the convenience of the candidates, we have listed the important documents that candidates need to carry during their KCET Document Verification 2022, otherwise the process will remain incomplete.

KCET 2022 application form

KCET 2022 admission ticket

SSLC or Class 10 pass result

2nd PUC/Class 12 mark sheet

7 years of study certificates from Class 1 to 12 (including either Class 10 or 12)

Caste/caste income certificate

KCET Exam 2022: Here are some of the key details

The KCET Document Verification process for 2022 has been scheduled to begin on 22 August

The window will remain open till 7 September.

The document verification needs to be completed on time

The candidates must carry all the important documents on the verification date.

The KCET document verification will be conducted in three shifts each day.

The KEA will conduct the verification of 5000 candidates in each day till the last rank is covered.

The candidates who are in ranks 1-1800 will verify their documents on the first day (morning shift which will be held from 9:30 am to 11 am)

The second shift of the document verification process will be conducted from 11:15 am to 1:15 pm for candidates who secured ranks between 1801-3600.

During the afternoon shift, which is from 2 pm onwards, the candidates with ranks 3601-5000 will complete their KCET Document Verification 2022.