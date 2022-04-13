KCET 2022 Registration: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released a trial application link for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test(KCET) 2022. This trial link will help the candidates to understand the KCET registration process. Eligible candidates can fill the application form for practice through the official website of KCET at kea.kar.nic.in.Also Read - UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

The official statement issued by KEA reads, "The trail application of CET 2022 is hosted on KEA website. The link is enabled for students to have hands-on experience in filling the application. Candidates can select the link and fill the application form for practice purposes. Kindly note, this link is for trail basis."

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a direct link, and steps to fill the application form.

KCET 2022 Registration: Step by Step Guide to Fill the Application form

Go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority, kea.kar.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the ‘KCET 2022 Registration ‘ link.

‘ link. Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details.

Now fill the KCET 2022 Application form.

Pay the application fee, if any,

Save, Download the KCET 2022 application form.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be held from June 16 to 18, 2022. The admit card for the same will be issued till May 30, 2022. The KCET exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts: the morning and afternoon shift.