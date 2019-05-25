KCET Result 2019: The Karnataka Examination Authority is likely to announce the state’s Common Entrance Test Results 2019 on Saturday, i.e., May 25. Candidates who had taken up the exam are requested to check their KCET 2019 results on the official website, i.e., kea.kar.nic.in. The Common Entrance Test 2019 was conducted in the state on April 29 and April 30.

Follow the steps to check your KCET Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA, i.e., kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the KCET 2019 result link.

Step 3: Now enter all the required login details including your registration/application number and password.

Step 4: Click on the submit button, after which your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the KCET 2019 Result and take a print out of the same for future references.

Those candidates who qualify the KCET 2019 can appear for the counselling process. The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the merit list and counselling schedule after the declaration of the results.