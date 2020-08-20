KCET Result 2020: The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020 will be announced on August 21, reports said, though initially the results were supposed to come out today, August 20. Also Read - COVID-19: UK Set For Major Increase in Virus Testing

Around 1.95 lakh students had appeared in the exams, which were held on July 30 and July 31 — amid the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining social distance. This is the first time that the results are being published in such a short span of time. Also Read - Apple Becomes World's First Ever $2 Trillion Company in Market Value

After the results are out, the college-wise cut-off marks will be released. The counselling will be conducted online this year. There will be no change in the fee structure and seat-matrix ratio. Also Read - Railways to Have Health Insurance Cover For 13 Lakh Employees

The students can check their result through the websites– kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the results

1. Visit the websites- kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘CET- 2020’ result link

3.Enter registration number, roll number

4. Results will appear on the screen

5. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The counselling process will be completed by October. Meanwhile, students can check last year’s cut-off marks.