KCET Result 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020 on August 21 at 12:30 PM. Those who appeared in the test can check their scores by visiting official websites–kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in, once the results are out.

After the results are released, college-wise cut-off marks will be published on the official website. Candidates will be able to sit for the registration, document verification, filling of choices of colleges and courses and others on the basis of their rankings.

Nearly 2 lakh students had appeared in the exams, that took place on July 30 and July 31 — amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to check KCET Result 2020:

1. Visit the websites- kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘CET- 2020’ result link

3.Enter registration number, roll number

4. Results will appear on the screen

5. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.