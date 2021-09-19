The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Result 2021 is likely to be released tomorrow. The candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the authority i.e. kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.Also Read - Karnataka CET Results 2021 Likely to be Declared on Sept 20 | Here’s How to Check Score

According to the reports, the Karnataka CET result is expected to be announced and made available online by 4 pm on the official website. Karnataka CET is conducted for admission to various undergraduate professional courses in the various government colleges in the state.

Here are the some of the important details:

A total of 2,01,834 students had registered for the examination this year.

Out of these, 1.89 lakh have reportedly appeared for the Mathematics exam and 1.62 lakh have appeared for the biology test.

Another 1.93 lakh appeared for Chemistry and Physics each. Examination was conducted on August 28, 29 and 30.

The KEA had released the provisional answer keys on the official website.

To calculate the ranks, till last year, marks of Karnataka PUC IInd year results were also added.

This year, however, with the examinations getting cancelled due to second wave of COVID, KEA has decided to give ranks only on the basis of the marks scored by students in KCET examination.