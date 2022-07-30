KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to declare results of the Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2022 shortly today — July 30, at 11 am. After the official announcement, KCET scores will be available on the official websites – kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for candidates to check and download.Also Read - Karnataka KCET 2022: Results To Be Declared Tomorrow; See Cut-Off Criteria, Other Details Here

Around 2.2 lakh candidates appeared for the state-level entrance test in Karnataka this year. They will get their results today. Along with KCET results, KEA will also publish the toppers’ lists in each stream, cut-off scores and other relevant information. KCET 2022 was conducted on June 16-18 and provisional answer key for all four subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology was released on June 22. Also Read - KCET 2022 Results Date Announced; Karnataka Minister Gives BIG Update

The KEA had asked candidates to enter their Class 12 board exam marks in the relevant subjects ahead of KCET results, as it will be considered while preparing rank lists. Karnataka CET is conducted each year at state-level for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses at participating institutions of Karnataka, which include Engineering and Pharmacy. Also Read - KCET Answer Key 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

Here’s how to check KCET Result 2022 once declared