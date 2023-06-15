Home

KCET Topper List 2023: Karnataka CET Result Declared; Official Websites, Steps to Check Scorecard Here

KCET Result 2023 Download Link: According to the KCET topper list, Vignesh Nataraj Kumar topped the KCET engineering examination.

KCET Result 2023 Download Link: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result today, June 15, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the Karnataka KCET Result 2023 by visiting the official websites, , , and . To access the result, a candidate must enter his/her registration number in the result window.

This year, the KCET examination was conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023. The examination was held for admission to BTech programmes. The examination was conducted in two shifts – the first shift from 10.30 AM to 11.50 AM. The second shift was held from 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM. In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

KCET Result 2023: Official Websites to Check Karnataka CET Result







How to Download Karnataka KCET Result 2023 Online?

Visit the official website of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download KCET result 2023.”

Enter the registration number in the given space and Click on the “Submit” button.

Your Karnataka CET results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

KCET Result 2023: Karnataka KCET Topper List

According to the KCET topper list, Vignesh Nataraj Kumar topped the KCET engineering examination. Nearly, 2,44,345 students have appeared for the Karnataka CET examination.

KCET Result 2023: KEA Karnataka CET Topper List With Percentage(Engineering)

Rank 1: Vignesh Nataraj Kumar tops CET with 97.8%

Vignesh Nataraj Kumar tops CET with 97.8% Rank 2: Arjun Krishnaswamy at 97.5%

Arjun Krishnaswamy at 97.5% Rank 3: Samrudh Shetty at 97.1%

KCET Result 2023: KEA Karnataka CET Topper List With Percentage(Pharma)

Rank 1: Pratheeksha R with 97.2% from Bengaluru

Pratheeksha R with 97.2% from Bengaluru Rank 2 : Malavika Kapoor with 97.2% from Bengaluru

: Malavika Kapoor with 97.2% from Bengaluru Rank 3: Madhav Soorya Tadepalli with 96.6% from Bengaluru

For more details, check the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

