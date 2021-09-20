KCET Results 2021: Karnataka common entrance test or KCET results have been declared today, September 20, at 4 pm. Karnataka state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan gave the information regarding the declaration of results on Sunday in a tweet. The KCET results 2021 are available on the official website of KEA — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.Also Read - KCET Result 2021: Karnataka CET Result Likely to be Announced Tomorrow At kea.kar.nic.in | Details Here

The KCET exam was held on multiple days. The common entrance tests-2021 for Biology and Mathematics papers were held on August 28, while the common entrance test-2021 for Physics and Chemistry papers was held on August 29.

KCET is regulated by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). It is conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses.

KCET Results 2021 DECLARED at karresults.nic.in. Here are the latest updates:

4.00 PM: KCET Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

The Karnataka common entrance test (KCET) 2021 result has been declared. Candidates can check the result at http://karresults.nic.in/indexCET2021.asp

3.30 PM: KCET Result 2021 has no scope of revaluation

Request for re-totaling or revaluation of the OMR answer sheets will not be entertained, as the valuation and the subsequent scoring will be error free, the Karnataka examinations authority has said.

3.00 PM: KCET Result 2021 document verification details soon

Lat year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, document verification for CET-2020 was done through online mode, and students were told to upload the documents in PDF format thorough KEA Portal. For CET-2021, procedure for verification of documents will be announced on the KEA Website in due course for the information of the candidates, the KEA has said.

2.30 PM: KCET Result 2021 today at 4 pm

Karnataka CET result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm, state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Sunday in a tweet. The KCET result will be available on the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

2.15 PM: How to check KCET Result 2021