Karnataka KCET 2022 Result: The revised results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 has been declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) today, October 1. The KCET results is available on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To access the KCET results 2022, candidates need to log in with their application number and password. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has conducted the KCET entrance examination to provide admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.Also Read - Bihar NEET PG 2022 Merit List Released on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in | Deets Inside

KCET 2022examiantion was held between June 16 and June 18. This year over 2.2 lakh candidates took the KCET 2022 examination. Also Read - News Highlights: Anganwadi Workers Stage Protest Outside AAP MLA Atishi's Residence In Delhi

“The revised UGCET 2022 result as per the orders of Honorable court of Karnataka, shall be announced on 01-01-2022”, reads the official notification. Also Read - KCET Exam 2022: Check Shift, Date, Time Other Details Here

How To Check KCET Result 2022

Go to kea.kar.nic.in Click on the designated KCET result link Enter credentails Submit and download Karnataka UGCET result 2022

KCET result 2022: Marking Scheme

The KCET result 2022 will be announced anytime shortly. Candidates waiting for their KCET scorecards 2022 should keep visiting the KEA official website. As per the KCET marking scheme, there is no negative marking for KCET exam. The following formula is implemented while calculating KCET scores:

Total marks = Number of correct questions×1

Karnataka CET is a state-level entrance exam organized for granting admissions in engineering, pharmacy, pharma D and other professional UG programmes offered by government, university, private aided, private un-aided institutions located in the state. Those who clear the exam will have to apply for the counselling round following which KEA will release the seat allotment list and the choice filling of college and courses will begin.