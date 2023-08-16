Home

KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Soon; How To Check At kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET counseling 2023 is conducted annually for students seeking admission to engineering, architecture, and other courses in institutes, colleges, and universities spread across the state.

KEA released the KCET mock allotment result on August 11. (Representative Image)

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) seat allotment results for round 1 today, August 16. Candidates are advised to visit kea.kar.nic.in to check the results. The link for the KCET 1st round seat allotment result 2023 will be activated soon. It is advisable for those who appeared for the exam to check the seat allotment letter meticulously. Students will need their application number and password while checking Karnataka KCET first-round counselling 2023 result. It is important for them to carry all the original documents along with a seat allotment letter at the time of verification.

Karnataka KCET Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps To Check

Step 1: First of all, visit the official portal of KCET, i.e. kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the UGCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link. This will display the results page.

Step 4: Key in the login credentials including the application number and the date of birth.

Step 5: Submit the details and KCET first-round seat allotment 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

For those unversed, the KEA earlier released the KCET mock allotment result on August 11. The KCET option entry was closed on August 14. The authority is likely to announce the KCET counselling 2023 schedule for round 2 very soon. For more updates about the counselling, candidates are advised to regularly visit the KEA’s official portal.

The Karnataka Examination Authority, while noting that the seat allotment results for round 1 will be released today, also informed that the students will be provided with four choices after the declaration of final allotment results. Among these options, they will have to select their preferred institute. It is advisable to consult their parents before filling up the preferred choice.

