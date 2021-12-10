KCET Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will on Friday announce the Karnataka UGCET or KCET seat allotment 2021 result for the second round of counselling. Once the results are out, the candidates can visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in to check their allotment status. According to the results, the candidates will be able to exercise options against the KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment result between December 10 and December 12.Also Read - KCET Results 2021 DECLARED at karresults.nic.in, Here's How to Check | Highlights

Apart from the KCET second round seat allotment 2021 result, the KEA will also release a list of cut-off scores for undergraduate admissions. These cut-offs will be used for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmacy and other courses will be available on the official website.

Candidates must note that the KEA had displayed the seat matrix for round 2 counselling on December 7. It had allowed the provisions to modify, delete or re-order options till December 9.

The candidates who are waiting for the results can visit the official website at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ soon after the announcement is made. Once the results are out, the candidates who have been shortlisted in the KCET round 2 seat allotment 2021 can pay the seat acceptance fee through online mode.

Moreover, the candidates complete the document verification at the respective allotted institutes. The last date to respond to KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment enquiry and request is 16 December.

The KEA has informed that options which were entered by applicants in round 1 will remain the same in the second allotment too. The candidates are not allowed to enter another option again, as per the KEA.

It should be noted that the KCET was held from 28 to 30 August this year and the results for the entrance exam were out on 20 September. And the first seat allotment list was released on 27 November.

KCET Second Round Seat Allotment 2021 Result 2021: How to Check Score