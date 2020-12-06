Karnataka PGCET Result 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) announced the results of Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Karnataka PGCET 2020 examination conducted on October 14 can check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in.

In order to check results, candidates will have to use their PGCET roll number as login credentials. Karnataka PGCET counselling schedule will be published on the official website in due course of time, KEA said.

“Schedule for verification of documents will be hosted in due course on the KEA Website. Original documents to be produced for verification are detailed in PGCET-2020 Information Bulletin. Candidates are hereby informed to arrange their original documents as per their eligibility. If any candidate fails to produce the required original documents during document verification, then such candidates will not get eligibility for admission to M.E./M. Tech/M. Arch, MBA, MCA courses for the year 2020,” an official statement said.

Here’s how to check Karnataka PGCET result: