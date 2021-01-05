The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the PGCET 2020 Final Round counselling schedule, as per the latest update. The candidates who are eligible and have registered for the counselling procedure can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Also Read - Karnataka: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Sent to Jail With Mother, People Protest Against Police

The candidates must note that they can complete the registrations for the PGCET 2020 counselling through the official website using the login ID. The instructions for the second round of KEA PGCET 2020 Counselling is available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The students who will be shortlisted in the PGCET 2020 results will be eligible to participate in the online counselling process.

The Karnataka PGCET 2020 is conducted for the admissions to the Management, BCA, and Engineering programmes offered by the colleges in Karnataka.

As per the schedule given students eligible for the counselling can complete the document verification process on January 7, 2021. The students will also be provided with the facility to add and modify the choices from January 7 to 11, 2021, while the second round seat allotment results will be declared online on January 9, 2021.