KEA UGCET Allotment Results 2019: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the allotment results of Karnataka UGCET Exam 2019 on Wednesday, i.e., August 21. Candidates can check their selection status for UGCET 2019 on the website kea.kar.nic.in.

The KEA has already declared the results of two rounds of allotment for UGCET Exam 2019.

Here’s How to Check Karnataka UGET Allotment Results 2019:

Step 1: Log onto kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link that says, “UGCET 2019 Special Round Allotment Result.”

Step 3: Enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Check your allotment status.

About Karnataka Government:

Established in 1994, the Common Entrance Test Cell of the Karnataka government checks the eligibility of candidates for various professional courses in medical, dental, Indian systems of Medicine and Homeopathy, Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science including B.sc. (Agriculture), B.sc. (Sericulture), B.sc (Horticultue), B.sc(Forestry), B.sc. Agri Bio Tech, BHSc.(Home Science), B.Tech (Agri.Engg), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.FSc.(Fisheries), B.Tech (Food Science & Tech), B.Sc. (Agri-Marketing & Co-Op), B-Pharma, Pharma-D Courses.