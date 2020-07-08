KEAM 2020 Admit Card: The Commissioner fo Entrance Examination (CEE) that conducts the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2020 exams has released the KEAM 2020 admit cards. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download the same by visiting the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in. Also Read - Triple Lockdown Begins in Thiruvananthapuram: How it is Different From Normal Shutdown; What's Allowed, What's Prohibited Till July 13 | Full Details Here

The window for downloading the KEAM 2020 Admit Card will be available till the date of the exam, i.e., July 16, 2020. The exam will be held at different centres across Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi, as well as Dubai.

Candidates must carry a physical copy (preferably coloured for better identification) of the admit card at the time of the KEAM 2020 exam. Those without the admit card will not be permitted to appear for the exam.

Here’s how to download the KEAM 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘KEAM 2020 – Candidate Portal’

Step 3: Enter your application number and password

Step 4: You will receive a computer-generated access code, enter it

Step 5: Click on Login

Step 6: Your KEAM 2020 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference