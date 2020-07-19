KEAM 2020 Answer Key: The Commissioner for Entrance Exams (CEE), Kerala, has released the answer key for the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) Exam 2020. Candidates can download the answer key from CEE Kerala’s official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Also Read - Triple Lockdown Imposed in Coastal Areas of Thiruvananthapuram Till July 28, Movement of People Prohibited

The exam was conducted on July 16, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

Steps to view and download KEAM 2020 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official CEE Kerala website cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KEAM 2020-Candidate Portal’

Step 3: Now, a new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click and open the answer key notification and the respective links for Paper-1 and 2

Step 5: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Notably, candidates can also raise objections against KEAM 2020 answer key till 5 PM on July 25. For this, they will have to pay Rs 100 per objection; the amount will be refunded if the objection is found to be correct.

KEAM 2020 was held in centres across Kerala and also in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai-a total of 342 centres.