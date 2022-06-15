KEAM 2022 Admit Card: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the admit card for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical exam today, June 15, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the KEAM 2022 exam can download the KEAM 2022 Admit Card from the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.Also Read - HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022 Likely to be Released Today; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

"KEAM-2022 Admit Card for Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Examination is available. Candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Course can download Admit CardLogin into the Candidate Portal," reads the official statement on the CEE's website.

KEAM is held as a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download the KEAM 2022 Hall Ticket.

KEAM 2022 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KEAM 2022 – Candidate Portal.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, password, and access code.

Now click on the submit option.

Your KEAM 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the KEAM Admit Card and take a printout of it for future reference.

KEAM 2022: Check Examination Date, Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will conduct the KEAM 2022 exam on July 04, 2022. The KEAM 2022 admit card will consist of the details mentioned below.

Name of the candidate

Exam Date and Time

Roll number of the candidate

Exam Venue

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.