KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has deferred the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2022 entrance exam. Now, the KEAM 2022 will be held on 3 July, 2022. To recall, the exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 26 June. The revision in dates was done to avoid a clash with JEE Main which is scheduled to be held in two sessions- 20 to 29 June and 21 to 30 July.

KEAM is a state-level entrance examination for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutes of Kerala. KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula – 50 per cent marks from Class 12th or plus two board exams and 50 per cent from the entrance exam results.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the exam:

Visit the KEAM official website – cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the direct link to complete the KEAM registration 2022

Fill details in the registration form using personal details.

Login to fill the KEAM application form.

In the next step, candidates have to fill in details in the application form like educational qualification, communication details and others.

Upload the required documents as per the specified format.

Pay the application fee in online mode.

Preview and submit the application of KEAM 2022.

To get registered for KEAM 2022, a candidate fill the personal details, upload documents and make payment.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) also responsible for conducting entrance examinations and counselling process for admission to professional courses like three year LLB , five year LLB, LLM, BPharm (lateral entry), PG Ayurveda, PG Homeo, PG Nursing, PG Medical, PG Dental, and PG Pharmacy. The allotments are made through a Single Window System of the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP).