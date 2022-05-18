KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has postponed KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) 2022 exam. The candidates preparing for the examination must note the Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination will now be conducted on July 4, 2022. The aspirants can check the notification on the official website of CEE i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card to Release Soon: Check Official Website; Steps to Download Hall Ticket

KEAM is conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, BUMS) and Medical Allied (Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries , Climate Change & Environmental Science , Co-operation & Banking, etc.) courses. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CEE Kerala.

To recall, the examination was scheduled to be held on July 3, 2022.

Here are some of the important details

Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination will now be conducted on July 4, 2022

The examination on July 4, 2022 will be conducted in two shifts

First shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

As per the government order, the exam has been postponed after JEE, IISER, NATA exams were rescheduled.

CLICK HERE TO READ GOVERNMENT ORDER

The CEE requested the state government or declare a holiday for schools on July 4, 2022 in which the KEAM exam will be conducted. The General Education Department has sanctioned the holiday for the schools in which KEAM exam will be conducted on July 4.