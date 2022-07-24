KEAM 2022 Result: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will soon declare the result for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam. As per several media reports, KEAM 2022 Result is likely to be declared tomorrow, July 25, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the result through the official website, CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. This year, CEE conducted the KEAM 2022 exam on July 04, 2022.Also Read - ITBP Recruitment 2022: Register For 37 Sub Inspector Posts Till August 14| Check Pay Scale, Age Limit Here

KEAM is held as a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download the KEAM 2022 Scorecard.

How to Download KEAM 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KEAM 2022 Result.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, password, and access code.

Now click on the submit option.

Your KEAM 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the KEAM 2022 Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.