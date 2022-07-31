KEAM 2022 Result: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will soon declare the result for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical (KEAM) Exam. Once released, candidates can download the KEAM result 2022 through the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. According to the academic calendar, this year, CEE conducted the KEAM 2022 exam on July 04, 2022, at various centres across Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai.Also Read - ITBP AC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 11 Posts From August 11 at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in| Check Pay Scale, Notification Here

KEAM is held as a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala. It is to be noted that the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the KEAM 2022 counselling process.

How Can I Download KEAM 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “KEAM 2022 Result.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, password, and access code.

Now click on the submit option.

Your KEAM 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the KEAM 2022 Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

KEAM 2022: Check the List of Documents to be produced at the time of admission

Here is a list of Certificates/documents to be produced at the time of admission

Admit Card issued by CEE.

Certificate to prove Date of Birth.

Original Mark List to prove academic eligibility.

Pass Certificate (if obtained).

Allotment letter issued by the CEE.

Originals of all the uploaded documents.

Any other documents as mentioned in Clause 11.7.1

For more details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shared the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations website.