Home

Education

KEAM 2023 Exam Date OUT for Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Exam | Steps To Check Schedule Here

KEAM 2023 Exam Date OUT for Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Exam | Steps To Check Schedule Here

The first paper, Physics and Chemistry, will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while the second paper, Mathematics, will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 Soon.

New Delhi: The office of Commissioner for Entrance Exams has released the dates for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the exam date on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to the dates announced by the officials, the entrance exam for engineering and pharmacy will take place on May 17. The first paper, Physics and Chemistry, will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while the second paper, Mathematics, will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

You may like to read

Here’s the direct link to check the notification.

KEAM 2023 exam dates: Know how to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps to check the dates:

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “KEAM 2023 – Entrance examination for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses will be held on May 17 Press Release”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check exam dates and download for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.