KEAM 2023 Engineering Rank List Today at 3 PM; Know How to Check at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala KEAM 2023 Engineering Rank List Download Link: Registered candidates can download the Kerala KEAM 2023 Engineering Rank List by visiting the official website of the CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala KEAM 2023 Engineering Rank List Download Link: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release the rank list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam today, June 19, 2023, at 3:00 PM. Registered candidates can download the Kerala KEAM 2023 Engineering Rank List by visiting the official website of the CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. The engineering rank list will be announced through a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram at 3:00 PM.

The Engineering Entrance Examination was held on May 17, 2023. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations published the ‘Answer Keys’ of both the Papers of the Engineering Entrance Examination on the website of the CEE (www.cee.kerala.gov.in).

The rank lists for Engineering, Architecture, B.Pharm, Medical & Medical Allied Courses (MBBS/ BDS/ BHMS/ BSMS/ BUMS/ Agriculture/ Forestry/ Veterinary /Co-operation & Banking/ Climate Change & Environmental Science/ B.Tech Biotechnology (under KAU)/ Fisheries) and BAMS will be published separately.

Kerala KEAM 2023 Engineering Rank List – Direct Link

How to check Kerala KEAM 2023 Engineering Rank List?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the rank list. Follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KEAM 2023 Candidate Portal. Step 3: Enter your login credentials. Now, click on the submit option. Step 4: Your Kerala KEAM 2023 Engineering Rank List will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala.

For more details, check the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala.