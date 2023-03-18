KEAM 2023 Registration Process Begins, Here’s How To Apply At cee.kerala.gov.in Until April 10; Direct Link, Details

Home

The candidates who want to apply for the admission to engineering, pharmacy, architecture, medical and allied professional degree courses can apply online at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to apply online is April 10.

KEAM 2023 Registration: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates to participate in the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) entrance test 2023. The candidates who want to apply for the admission to engineering, pharmacy, architecture, medical and allied professional degree courses can apply online at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to apply online is April 10.

Candidates are advised to not wait until the last date to apply in order to avoid any possibility of website crashes or server issues at the last moment. Candidates will need to enter details- photograph, documents, as required. The general, OBC category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 700, while Rs 300 for SC candidates.

IMPORTANT: KEAM 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2023. There will be two papers – Paper 1 for Physics and Chemistry which will be held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and Paper 2 for Mathematics which will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

How to apply for KEAM 2023 registration?

Step 1: Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KEAM 2023 Application Portal.

Step 3: On a new page, click on register here and fill in the details.

Step 4: Fill up the complete form, upload the required documents, and pay the online fees.

Step 5: Submit and download the form for further needs.Direct Link to Register

According to the Information Bulletin, the date for downloading KEAM admit card 2023 is from May 10, 2023, onwards. The results will be announced on or before June 20, 2023.For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official portal of CEE Kerala or check out the official notification.

