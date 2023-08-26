KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment results out; where to check

Home

KEAM 2023 Round 2: Final allotment results for MBBS, BDS course out; steps to check

Candidates who have been assigned seats will be required to complete the joining process between September 1 and September 4.

The KEAM 2023 provisional allotment result was released on August 25.

The final allotment result for Round 2 of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance exam (KEAM) 2023 has been declared by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala. Candidates who appeared in the examination for admission to government medical and dental colleges in the state can check their seat allocation results on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. Notably, the KEAM 2023 provisional allotment result was released on August 25.

The notice released by the authority noted that candidates who have been assigned seats will be required to complete the joining process between September 1 and September 4. It had earlier released a schedule as per which the window for locking their preferred options was open from August 18 to August 22. The allocation of seats took place from August 23 to August 24.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,456 students have been assigned MBBS and BDS seats in various government medical and dental colleges across the state, as per the results of KEAM 2023. The last NEET UG rank holder who was given KEAM BDS admission stood at 40,402.

KEAM 2023 round 2 final allotment result: Steps to check

Check the Round 2 allotment results and download the allocation letter following the steps given below:

STEP 1: Navigate the official KEAM website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

STEP 2: Locate the link under KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result on the homepage and click on it.

STEP 3: Key in your login credentials and submit.

STEP 4: This will display your seat allotment results on the screen.

STEP 5: In the next step, check the seat allotment result and download the same for future use.

