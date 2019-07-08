KEAM Counselling 2019: The second allotment list of Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2019 is likely to be released today on the official website of the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams, Government of Kerala. Candidates who have appeared for the KEAM entrance examination 2019 can check the merit list by visiting cee-kerala.org.

The first allotment list for KEAM 2019 was released on June 20 and the option filling process for the second allotment was from June 29 to July 7. Through the seat allotment process, candidates will be given admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Ayurveda, Medical and Allied courses in various colleges in Kerala.

Follow the steps below to check the KEAM 2019 second allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., cee-kerala.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘KEAM second allotment list 2019’.

Step 3: Enter the required details. Click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: The KEAM second allotment list 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

The KEAM Counselling is conducted for admissions in various Engineering and Pharma courses offered by institutes and colleges in the state of Kerala. CEE Kerala is also likely to release the first allotment list for admissions to medical courses on Monday.