KEAM Rank List 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has declared the result for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam today, September 06, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the engineering entrance examination can download the KEAM Rank List by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. "KEAM 2022: Engineering Rank is available in the Candidate Portal," reads the official statement. Candidates can check the rank list and other details here.

Direct Link: Download KEAM Rank List 2022

How to Download KEAM Rank List 2022?

Visit the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” KEAM 2022 – Candidate Portal.”

Enter the login credentials.

Your KEAM Rank List will be displayed on the screen.

KEAM Result 2022: Check Top 10 Rank Holders

Vishwanath Vinod Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil Navajyoth B Krishnan Ann Mary Anupam Loy Geeto Rhea Mary Varghese Edward Nathan Varghese Aman Rishal C H Dev Elvis Kannath Aryan S Namboodiri.

KEAM is held as a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.