New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday launched the "Deshbhakti Curriculum" for all the government schools. On the occcasion, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have to create an atmosphere in which a child lives in an environment of patriotism 24X7. We'll now be building patriotic doctors, engineers, lawyers etc."

Kejriwal even added that the new curriculum will be taught in the government schools from Wednesday (September 29, 2021). The new curriculum seeks to produce patriotic engineers, advocates, and doctors who do not think about earning money but rather think about how they can serve the country through their desired profession.

The new curriculum is set to roll out in every class, beginning from nursery to class 12. The decision to roll a new curriculum was marked on the birth anniversary of the Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The curriculum was launched and welcomed at an event in the Chhatrasal Stadium.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in all government schools He says, "We have to create an atmosphere in which a child lives in an environment of patriotism 24X7. We'll now be building patriotic doctors, engineers, lawyers etc." pic.twitter.com/bMdr7xBY4v — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

As per the notice released last week by the Directorate of Education (DoE), every Desh bhakti period will commence with a dedicated Desh bhakti ”dhyaan” under which all the children along with the teachers have to practice mindfulness and also reflect the token of gratitude for the country and the freedom fighters. They even need to pledge to respect their country.

The formation and the framework of the new curriculum was submitted on August 6 and was approved by the State Council of Education Research and Training. Explaining the new curriculum, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said, “We are starting this curriculum with stories of 100 freedom fighters a year. As a child will grow up, he/she will learn about 700-800 such people who did remarkable things for their nation and their fellow countrymen. In addition to that, five minutes of the 45-minute class will be devoted to ‘deshbhakti dhyaan’ during which students will contemplate about any five freedom fighters on a daily basis. These are just a few of the many activities.”

In the past, the Delhi government had introduced the Happiness and Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum to encourage mindfulness and innovative ideas among the students. Earlier, Sisodia had told news agency IANS, “Deshbhakti is not confined to merely respecting the symbols of the country, it means to respect its people too. We want to inculcate this feeling in our children, a shared love for their country, and its residents. This curriculum will not not be restricted to ‘limited nationalism’, it would emphasise the importance of the sense of belongingness.