New Delhi: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Central government to cancel the CBSE Board Exams 2021 saying that the health and lives of students are crucial for all. Addressing a press conference, the Delhi Chief Minister said that over 6 lakh children in Delhi are going to appear for the CBSE Board Exams 2021 and nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. He also added that these exam centres could become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona.

"Over 6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives and health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams," Kejriwal said.

He also urged the city's youth to not step out until completely necessary. "We are attaching hotels, banquets to share the Covid-19 burden," he added.

बढ़ते कोरोना मामलों पर सरकार सतर्क है और हर ज़रूरी कदम उठा रही है | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/DU5XMgL5yJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 13, 2021

Talking about CBSE Board Exams, Kejriwal said that some alternative methods could be thought of and students can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment.

“Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis ofeither an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled,” Kejriwal said.

The statement from the Delhi chief minister comes at a time when reports suggested that the Central Board For Secondary Education (CBSE) is rethinking its decision to conduct board exams for students of classes 10 and 12 in May.

As per updates from The Indian Express, sources close to the education ministry revealed that authorities are of the view that it would prove to be “difficult” to conduct the board exams at a time when the second wave of the pandemic is gripping India. However, the Ministry of Education is yet to make a decision in this regard.

Kejriwal also urged people to donate plasma as cases continue to rise. “We need to help our neighbours, to fight the Covid-19 battle,” he said.

“Corona cases are increasing rapidly. As per the report available with me, 13,500 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. During the peak in November, 8500 cases were reported, compared to that we are already reporting 13,500 cases,” Kejriwal added.