Top Recommended Stories
Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022: Registration For 6990 Posts Extended; Apply Now at kvsangathan.nic.in
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in till January 02, 2023.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is hiring candidates for Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 02, 2023. Earlier, the last date to register for the posts was December 26.
Also Read:
“Competent authority of KVS has decided to extend the last date of submission of online application for Officers Cadres, Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts in KVS from 26.12.2022 to 02.01.2023 (00.59 Hrs.). Other terms and condition regarding age, qualification, experience etc. will remain same (i.e. 26.12.2022) as mentioned in the Advertisement No. 15 & 16,” KVS in an official notification said.
This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 posts in the organisation. One can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility, and other details here.
KVS Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates here
- Starting Date of KVS Registration: 05 December 2022
- Last date for KVS Registration: January 02, 2023 (up to 2359 Hours)
KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Vacancy Details
Name of the posts and number of vacancies
- Assistant Commissioner: 52 Posts
- Principal: 239 Posts
- Vice Principal: 203 Posts
- PGT: 1409 Posts
- TGT: 3176 Posts
- Librarian: 355 Posts
- Primary Teacher: 303 Posts
- Finance Officer: 6 Posts
- Assistant Engineer: 2 Posts
- Assistant Section Officer: 156 Posts
- Hindi Translator: 11 Posts
- Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322 Posts
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702 Posts
- Stenographer Grade-II: 54 posts
KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Salary
- Assistant Commissioner: PAY SCALE : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix
- Principal: LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix
- Vice Principal: LEVEL — 10 (Rs. 56100-177500) in the Pay Matrix
KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Eligibility Criteria
- Principal: Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 45% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree.
- Vice Principal: Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree.
- PGT(Computer Science): At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E or B.Tech. (Computer Science/ IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma.
KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Selection Process
Candidates can check the educational qualification and selection process through the detailed notification shared below.
Download KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Recruitment Notification PDF
How to Apply For KVS JOBS Online?
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The recruitment examination will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT).
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.