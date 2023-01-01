Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022: Registration For 6990 Posts Extended; Apply Now at kvsangathan.nic.in

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in till January 02, 2023.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is hiring candidates for Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 02, 2023. Earlier, the last date to register for the posts was December 26.

“Competent authority of KVS has decided to extend the last date of submission of online application for Officers Cadres, Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts in KVS from 26.12.2022 to 02.01.2023 (00.59 Hrs.). Other terms and condition regarding age, qualification, experience etc. will remain same (i.e. 26.12.2022) as mentioned in the Advertisement No. 15 & 16,” KVS in an official notification said.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 posts in the organisation. One can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility, and other details here.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates here

Starting Date of KVS Registration: 05 December 2022

Last date for KVS Registration: January 02, 2023 (up to 2359 Hours)

KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and number of vacancies

Assistant Commissioner: 52 Posts

Principal: 239 Posts

Vice Principal: 203 Posts

PGT: 1409 Posts

TGT: 3176 Posts

Librarian: 355 Posts

Primary Teacher: 303 Posts

Finance Officer: 6 Posts

Assistant Engineer: 2 Posts

Assistant Section Officer: 156 Posts

Hindi Translator: 11 Posts

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322 Posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702 Posts

Stenographer Grade-II: 54 posts KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Salary Assistant Commissioner: PAY SCALE : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix

PAY SCALE : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix Principal : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix

: LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix Vice Principal: LEVEL — 10 (Rs. 56100-177500) in the Pay Matrix KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Eligibility Criteria Principal: Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 45% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree.

Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 45% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree. Vice Principal: Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree.

Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree. PGT(Computer Science): At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E or B.Tech. (Computer Science/ IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma. KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Selection Process Candidates can check the educational qualification and selection process through the detailed notification shared below. Download KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Recruitment Notification PDF How to Apply For KVS JOBS Online? Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The recruitment examination will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT).