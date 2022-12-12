Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022: Apply For 6990 Posts at kvsangathan.nic.in. Check Pay Scale Here

Assistant Commissioner: 52 Posts

Principal: 239 Posts

Vice Principal: 203 Posts

PGT: 1409 Posts

TGT: 3176 Posts

Librarian: 355 Posts

Primary Teacher: 303 Posts

Finance Officer: 6 Posts

Assistant Engineer: 2 Posts

Assistant Section Officer: 156 Posts

Hindi Translator: 11 Posts

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322 Posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702 Posts

Stenographer Grade-II: 54 posts

KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Commissioner: Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 45% marks. ii) B.Ed or equivalent degree.

Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 45% marks. ii) B.Ed or equivalent degree. Principal: Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 45% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree.

Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 45% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree. Vice Principal: Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree.

Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree. PGT(Computer Science): At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E or B.Tech. (Computer Science/ IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma.

KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the detailed notification shared below.

KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Salary

Assistant Commissioner: PAY SCALE : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix

PAY SCALE : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix Principal : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix

: LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix Vice Principal: LEVEL — 10 (Rs. 56100-177500) in the Pay Matrix

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. For more details, check the notification shared above.