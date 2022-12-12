Top Recommended Stories
Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022: Apply For 6990 Posts at kvsangathan.nic.in. Check Pay Scale Here
Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 26, 2022. The recruitment examination will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT). “If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on initial posting as per the requirement of the organization,” reads the official notification. This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 posts in the organisation. One can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility, and other details here.
Also Read:
KVS Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates here
- Starting Date of KVS Registration: 05 December 2022
- Last date for KVS Registration: 26 December 2022 (up to 2359 Hours)
KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Vacancy Details
Name of the posts and number of vacancies
- Assistant Commissioner: 52 Posts
- Principal: 239 Posts
- Vice Principal: 203 Posts
- PGT: 1409 Posts
- TGT: 3176 Posts
- Librarian: 355 Posts
- Primary Teacher: 303 Posts
- Finance Officer: 6 Posts
- Assistant Engineer: 2 Posts
- Assistant Section Officer: 156 Posts
- Hindi Translator: 11 Posts
- Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322 Posts
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702 Posts
- Stenographer Grade-II: 54 posts
KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Eligibility Criteria
- Assistant Commissioner: Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 45% marks. ii) B.Ed or equivalent degree.
- Principal: Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 45% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree.
- Vice Principal: Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree.
- PGT(Computer Science): At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E or B.Tech. (Computer Science/ IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma.
KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the detailed notification shared below.
DIRECT LINK: KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Recruitment Notification PDF
KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Salary
- Assistant Commissioner: PAY SCALE : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix
- Principal: LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix
- Vice Principal: LEVEL — 10 (Rs. 56100-177500) in the Pay Matrix
How to Apply Online?
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. For more details, check the notification shared above.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.