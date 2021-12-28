Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Board students, who are preparing for Kerala SSC examination 2022, we have some important news for you. The Kerala Board has announced the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC, Plus 2 Exams 2022 dates. The dates were announced by Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty in a press meet. The candidates must note that the board exams would be conducted with proper guidelines.Also Read - Kerala SSLC Results 2021: SSCL Results Date, Time, Steps To Check Scores | Direct Link And Important Details Here

According to the dates announced by the board, the SSLC exam would be conducted from March 30 to April 29, 2022. Further, Kerala Plus 2, as well as vocational higher secondary exam, would be held from March 30 to April 22, 2022.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned some important dates below:

Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Exams 2022

Event Date Kerala SSLC exam starts March 31, 2022 Kerala SSLC exam ends April 29, 2022 Kerala Plus 2 exams from March 30, 2022 Kerala Plus 2 exam ends April 22, 2022 Kerala SSLC Practical exam from March 10 to 19, 2022 Kerala Plus 2 Practical exam from February 21 to March 15, 2022 Kerala Vocational Higher Education Practical Exam from February 15 to March 15, 2022

The candidates must note that the board would be conducting the exams with proper COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitizer, and others.

Before the exam is conducted, candidates should note that model tests would be conducted for both class 10 and 12 boards. The candidates can visit the official website of the board for all the details. The Kerala board would conduct the model exam for SSLC or class 10 exam from March 21 to 25, 2022. The board would be conducting the model exam for vocational and plus 2 exams from March 16 to 24, 2022.